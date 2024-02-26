Homeowner seeks advice after noxious weed from neighbor’s property overtakes their land: ‘A losing battle’

Its expansive root system makes removing it difficult, and it may grow more aggressively if root fragments are left behind.

While “the only difference between a weed and a flower is a judgment,” as author Wayne Dyer said, it’s hard to see the beauty of an invasive weed that takes over everything in sight.

One discouraged homeowner asked for the r/NativePlantGardening community’s advice on controlling “acres of mugwort” — a noxious weed that spreads aggressively along roadsides, forest edges, and abandoned areas — that had spread from their neighbor’s yard onto theirs.

“The mountainous terrain makes mowing impossible in most locations. There are no wildflowers for pollinators anymore — it’s devastating. Just a sea of green mugwort. Has anyone had luck overcoming this? I’m afraid that inability to mow makes this a losing battle,” they said in the post.

While mugwort is native to Europe and East Asia, it’s now prolific throughout North America after being introduced to the continent in the 16th century, according to New York Invasive Species Information. As the Brooklyn Botanic Garden explained, the troublesome plant was once considered a medicinal herb by various cultures, and some even believed it could be used to ward off evil spirits.

However, nowadays, mugwort is seen as more of a nuisance than a protector or healer, as the plant has an extensive root system and grows in large stands, destroying ecosystem biodiversity.

NYIS said mugwort’s expansive root system makes removing it difficult, and it may grow more aggressively if root fragments are left behind. Even mowing and spraying herbicides on the plant aren’t always effective, although the site said small mugwort infestations may respond well to herbicides. However, chemical controls are usually a last resort for avid gardeners.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Fortunately, several commenters offered solutions for the OP’s frustrating predicament.

One said a combination of pulling the weeds and planting native species — a great way to help your wallet and the planet — seemed to do the trick: “I spend about ten minutes a day pulling any that pops through, but I honestly think I’m winning the war.”

“That’s amazing!! The areas we can mow we have under control but there’s between 3-4 acres that is not mowable (rocks, boulders, rough terrain) that is our problem. I’ve read that constant mowing of 2-3 years can potentially kill the roots but at a loss for the rest,” the OP replied.

Others suggested calling the fire department to do a controlled burn or a lawn care specialist for herbicide treatments.

However, someone else had a more natural solution to clearing the unwanted plants. “Anyone got goats by you?” they asked, as many have endorsed their incredible weed-killing skills.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.