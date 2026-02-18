Homeowner shares video after building clever rainwater solution: 'Very cool'

When rain finally falls in the desert, most people grab their phones to film it, but one Arizona homeowner is getting attention online for showing how she actually saves it.

In a TikTok, Growing In The Garden (@growinginthegarden) shared her setup during a rare rainy day in the Phoenix Valley. She walked through a DIY rainwater setup around her house designed to capture every possible drop before it disappears back into the dust.

"Water is a precious resource, especially in the desert," she wrote in the caption, noting that even brief storms can deliver surprising amounts of water if you're prepared.

@growinginthegarden RAIN!!! Many parts of the Phoenix Valley received rain today. I did too! Water is a precious resource, especially in the desert. "A half an inch of rain will deliver more than a half a gallon per square foot of surface." (Gardening With Less Water). I've tried to take advantage of rainwater by installing gutters and a collection system. I can use this water to irrigate my plants. I also have areas that direct rainwater through gutters, then use swales (shallow ditches) and berms (mounds of soil). This captures the rainwater and directs it towards my plants, allowing it to soak into the soil rather than run off. Want the resources I used for this? Check the link in my bio. #desertgarden #arizonagarden #rainwaterharvesting #rainwater ♬ original sound - Growing in the Garden

Rain flows from the homeowner's gutters into pipes that feed a large collection tank in her yard. A small gauge on the tank shows the water level, and a pump allows her to switch off city water and irrigate her yard using rain instead. Where gutters don't yet exist, she improvises with trash cans to catch runoff that would otherwise pool or wash away.

The homeowner shares even more resources on her page about how to collect rainwater.

"I also have areas that direct rainwater through gutters, then use swales (shallow ditches) and berms (mounds of soil). This captures the rainwater and directs it towards my plants, allowing it to soak into the soil rather than run off," she wrote in her caption.

Even half an inch of rain can deliver more than half a gallon of water per square foot of surface, according to David Bainbridge's Gardening with Less Water.

As Earth's overheating intensifies and droughts increase, systems like this can reduce reliance on municipal water, lower utility bills, and make gardens more resilient during dry spells.

"Love that rain tank pump and need to know more," one user wrote.

Another added, "Very cool! Will def be looking into getting a rain tank."

