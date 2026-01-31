Officials issue warning as severe drought ravages vast area — here's what's happening

Regional authorities have appealed to humanitarian partners and donors.

Communities in central Somalia are facing worsening conditions as regional officials warned that a prolonged drought has severely disrupted daily life, according to the Somali National News Agency, or SONNA.

What's happening?

Officials from the Galmudug State Ministry of Relief announced that large areas of the Mudug region have been hit hard by an ongoing drought affecting both people and animals.

According to the Ministry, months of limited rainfall led to severe water shortages, loss of pasture, and deteriorating livestock conditions, which is a major concern in a region where many families rely on herding for survival.

Pastoralist communities have been especially vulnerable. As grazing land disappears and water points shrink, livestock are becoming weaker, reducing food availability and household income.

Regional authorities have appealed to humanitarian partners and donors to scale up emergency responses, including access to clean water, food aid, and relief services, to prevent worsening conditions.

Why is this drought so concerning?

Droughts like the one unfolding in Mudug are becoming more frequent and intense as global temperatures continue to rise.

Hotter conditions increase evaporation and reduce the reliability of seasonal rains, making it harder for communities to recover between dry periods.

The consequences of droughts ripple outward quickly. Agriculture suffers first, with crops failing and pastureland degrading. Livestock are also highly sensitive to heat and water stress.

Research published in the journal Discover Agriculture showed that even small increases in temperature can drastically reduce productivity.

In Sri Lanka, a 1 degree Celsius (1.8 Fahrenheit) drop in temperature caused a 54% drop in milk collection, resulting in roughly $2 million in annual losses. Even tiny monthly temperature fluctuations were linked to declining output.

Mudug's crisis is not unique, either.

Other regions are facing similar challenges, including the area around the Euphrates and Tigris Rivers in West Asia, where a multiyear drought has pushed water levels in Iraq, Iran, and Syria to record lows.

What's being done about the drought?

Galmudug authorities said that they are coordinating with humanitarian agencies to deliver emergency aid and prevent further deterioration.

Longer-term efforts across drought-prone regions typically focus on improving water management, supporting climate-resilient farming practices, and protecting livestock from heat stress.

Globally, experts emphasize that awareness of these critical climate issues and community preparation for more extreme weather are essential to reducing future humanitarian crises.

