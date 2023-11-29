Expert demonstrates simple hack to make a grimy oven spotless: ‘You’ll be blown away’

Whether on their own or paired with baking soda, lemons make a powerful cleaning solution for kitchens, bathrooms, and just about everything in between. Cleaning expert Joanne (@additivefreelifestyle) shared on Instagram yet another way this multipurpose ingredient can help tackle a notoriously messy appliance — the oven.

The scoop

From cake batter to baked-on sauce splatter, the oven can get pretty grimy. Joanne explains how to clean the oven naturally with a simple process.

Place two or three chopped lemons in a casserole dish with some water, then turn the oven on to 400 degrees and bake for 30 minutes. Turn off the oven and leave the door closed so the solution can steam and loosen stuck-on grime.

Once the oven has cooled, wipe the dirt away from the door and walls with a cloth. Stubborn areas can be softened up by rubbing them with the cooked lemon. Removable racks can be rinsed in the sink, but be sure not to wet any electronics or open grill fan spaces. Once you’ve tried this method, “you’ll be blown away,” said Joanne.

How it’s helping

Many off-the-shelf oven cleaners contain poisonous chemicals such as butane or lye that are toxic if swallowed, especially by kids or pets. Commercial household cleaners can also be dangerous when mixed, creating toxic fumes. The chemicals can also pollute the air in our homes and cause damage to waterways and wildlife.

This simple cleaning hack eliminates the need for synthetic, chemical cleaners that can be harmful to human health and the environment. With just one affordable ingredient, this cleaning solution also saves money and space in your cleaning cabinet.

One commenter noted another bonus of this easy method thanks to the lemon’s odor-eliminating properties: “My kitchen will smell lovely.” Lemons make an easy, nontoxic all-purpose cleaner and are excellent at removing stains and smells from cutting boards and other kitchen tools and utensils.

What everyone’s saying

Commenters were eager to apply this hack to their cleaning routine. “Can’t believe I’m excited about cleaning an oven!” one responded. “Would this work for microwaves too?” another asked.

As cleaning gurus across the internet will attest, from microwaves and ovens to bathrooms and faucets, there aren’t many messes lemons can’t handle. So, when life gives you lemons, it’s time to do some cleaning.

