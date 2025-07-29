Woman shares simple hack for making worn-out sneakers look brand-new: 'Gonna make these sneakers last me until they literally fall apart'

It's inevitable. Your once-shiny white shoes are going to start picking up dirt and grime. Instead of immediately tossing them and buying a new pair, a TikToker has devised a hack to give them a big refresh and prolong their lives.

The scoop

A TikToker who goes by the name "M" shared the easy-to-follow method for cleaning their white sneakers on their account, @luckygirl4ever.

To kick off the video, M reveals they employ this technique every three to five months to make their sneakers "look almost brand-new." Considering they claim the shoes on display are all at least three years old, that's not too shabby.

"In this economy, I'm gonna make these sneakers last me until they literally fall apart," M says.

To complete the hack, you need baking soda, dish soap, a washing machine, and a scrub brush. First, soak the shoes in a bucket of hot water with dish soap and baking soda for a day. Then, manually scrub them prior to throwing them in the wash. The results are impressive; after air-drying, M's shoes look revitalized and significantly whiter.

An additional hack M picked up from another TikToker addresses pesky creases that might emerge after the intense cleaning. Cover the shoe with a wet towel, and then iron to remove the creases. With that, the surface is smooth, and you can once again enjoy your shiny white shoes.

How it's helping

M's hack helps consumers and the planet in numerous ways. For one thing, it potentially saves consumers hundreds of dollars by preventing them from having to buy new shoes.

It also keeps discarded shoes out of planet-heating landfills while delaying the demand for additional resource-heavy manufacturing and shipping of new sneakers. For shoes that are unsalvageable, there are better alternatives than the garbage dump, including GotSneakers.

Another positive aspect is that the cleaning method utilizes unsung cleaning products, such as baking soda and dish soap, rather than chemicals. Using household items you probably already have is good for your wallet and your health.

Chemical-laden cleaning products can pose health risks and are yet another expense. Many homeowners are discovering that natural cleaners like baking soda do the job just as well without creating hazards.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were mostly supportive of M's hack, though some were wary of using it on leather shoes and preached caution.

"I just saved myself $150 bucks," a user wrote.

Another thankful user exclaimed: "This is why they can't take away this app!"

For viewers without a washing machine, a commenter even provided a creative alternative.

"What I do is make a paste out of dish soap and baking soda, coat your sneakers and wait for 30 mins," they wrote. "Works too."

