Shopper sparks debate after sharing photos of new shoe purchase: 'It's getting worse'

One shopper made a troubling discovery after unboxing their new boots and asked the r/EcoFriendly subreddit community for ideas on more sustainable options.

What happened?

"I recently bought a pair of boots (admittedly, they're not made of sustainable materials) and noticed 3 different kinds of packaging fillers in the box," the original poster said.

A photo they uploaded shows the materials used: bubble wrap, newsprint, and tissue paper.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The latter is the only one commonly seen in shoeboxes, and the other two are normally reserved for breakable items. It's unclear why the company chose to use all three, unless the boots were expensive or made of high-quality materials.

"Sheesh, it's getting worse," one commenter noted. "My deliveries from the other day were bad enough with all the bubble wrap, but three kinds? That's a little obscene."

"Good shoes don't need bubble wrap," another said.

"Wth? I have seen only paper," someone else said. "Which is fine, no need for bubble wrap."

Why is packaging waste concerning?

Many companies are doing their part to reduce packaging waste, but some are going in the opposite direction.

Companies that use excessive packaging have to spend more on materials and often pass these costs on to consumers. Not to mention, the customer is left to deal with the waste disposal, and if recycling isn't offered in their area, that means the items will most likely end up in a landfill.

Packaging materials account for 40% of global plastic waste, according to Our World in Data. The poster noted that the shoe store had hundreds of shoes for sale, so the waste could really add up.

The papers aren't likely to be as damaging to the planet, though the OP said they appeared to have some sort of coating, which could put wildlife and waterways at risk if chemicals from the material break down.

Most plastic ends up in landfills or the environment, where it releases planet-warming gases such as methane as it decomposes and contaminates ecosystems. Only around 9% of the material is recycled, according to the United Nations Development Programme.

Instead of plastic, the store could have used biodegradable packing peanuts, corrugated cardboard, kraft paper, or other such sustainable packaging options.

Are companies doing anything about this?

Major brands, including PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, and Estée Lauder, have begun incorporating more recycled plastics into their products and announced plans to ramp up their recycling efforts.

The outdoor clothing and gear company Patagonia has also launched an initiative to use sustainable packaging materials, switching from tree-based paper to packaging made from agricultural waste.

With the sustainable packaging sector projected to grow to nearly $500 billion by 2034, according to Statista, it's safe to say many companies are seeing the benefits of doing business in a planet-friendly way.

What can you do to reduce packaging waste?

The easiest way to reduce unnecessary waste is to support companies that use plastic-free packaging and reuse materials whenever possible. For example, you can repurpose cardboard boxes into storage containers, weed blockers in your garden, or furniture sliders.

Also, make sure to check out recycling options in your area — in some states, you can even get paid for recycling plastic bottles.

