Expert shares easy trick to clean your electronic screens without damaging them: 'Thank you for saving my TV screens'

"Omg I've been doing it wrong this whole time!"

Cleaning components of large electronics such as television screens can be nerve-wracking, especially if you don't want to damage the expensive gadget.

But, fear no more, as a cleaning expert has revealed the best way to keep these electronics streak-free.

The scoop

Cleaning expert and influencer Brandon Pleshek (@cleanthatup) shared the tidying hack in a recent video on Instagram as part of a series of cleaning tips for his followers. Luckily, the hack doesn't require homeowners to go out and buy a bunch of new products. In fact, you should be able to get everything from your closets at home.

All you need is a duster, two microfiber towels, and some dish soap to get rid of any streaks and fingerprints on your TV screen.

To start, Brandon recommends homeowners dust the TV and avoid any glass cleaner, as it can cause permanent damage.

Then, he revealed his two-towel system to keep that screen clean: First, he uses one damp microfiber towel to clean the surface. Then, he uses a dry one to dry and buff the screen.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

This method should leave no streaks behind.

But if there are a few remaining spots, Brandon recommends mixing dish soap and warm water and spraying it on a towel to then wipe down the problem areas.

"By spraying the cleaner onto the microfiber cloth first, you bypass the risk of any liquid seeping into the wiring and ruining the item," he wrote in the caption.

How it's helping

Using products such as towels and dish soap that are already in your cabinets to clean electronics in your home is the best way to save a few dollars.

Big box retailers including Walmart do sell cleaning kits made specifically for gadgets such as TVs; however, these can cost more than $30. By utilizing ingredients and tools already at home, you can put that cash toward a more important purchase.

Additionally, using simple and safe ingredients such as dish soap and warm water avoids the use of toxic chemicals that could irritate your skin or damage your items. These natural cleaners also help reduce the damage of mass-produced cleaning products that are manufactured and shipped worldwide, which releases planet-warming pollution in the process.

What everyone's saying

Instagram users raved over the two-towel cleaning hack, saying Brandon saved their expensive electronics.

"You the real MVP for this one! I streaked up our tv SOOO bad. I'm going to be trying this!" one user said.

"Very helpful tips! Thank you for saving my tv screens!" another commented.

"Omg I've been doing it wrong this whole time!! What the heck would I have done without you. Oh I know…damage my tv screen," a third chimed in.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.