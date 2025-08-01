Plumber shares money-saving hack for clearing blocked kitchen sink: 'Every homeowner should know how to do that'

A plumber has explained something that everyone should know about their sink — and it might just prevent a costly call-out.

The scoop

Kyle (@llamapantss) unscrews a pipe under a sink with a bucket at the ready below. As soon as he loosens both screws and pulls the curvy pipe down, out rushes a batch of clogged wastewater.

This section, called the p-trap, is designed specifically to block gases from coming up the drain and stinking up the living space. It has the added bonus of catching potential clogs before they get stuck further down into more inaccessible sections.

In this case, Kyle manages to find the problem: a fork had fallen into the drain.

How it's helping

It's important to be able to fix basic plumbing problems, including blocked drains and leaking pipes. Regarding the latter, it's wise to sort out the issue as quickly as possible — especially with water becoming an increasingly precious resource.

A trillion gallons of water are wasted in the U.S. every year due to leaky pipes in households, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Some homeowners will let these leaks go on for years, even if they could be saving thousands of dollars by fixing them.

For blogged drains, a little mechanical know-how can also reduce reliance on harmful chemical cleaners.

These products end up in waterways, polluting marine ecosystems and introducing bleach and lye into water supplies. Plus, many of these store-bought solutions come with health and safety risks.

If a manual clog removal doesn't work out, there are always natural pipe cleaning alternatives. Lots of folks use vinegar and baking soda to shift a blockage.

In most instances, the combination is not a helpful household cleaner, since the acid neutralizes the base, but in a pipe, it can produce enough gas to dislodge clogs.

What everyone's saying

"Thank you," said one TikToker who valued Kyle's professional plumbing advice.

"Every homeowner should know how to do that," said another viewer.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.