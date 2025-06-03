Homeowner captures disturbing scene outside neighbor's house after years of inaction: 'They don't care'

A homeowner posted on Reddit about one of their neighbors' persistent water leak, unsure of what to do.

The Redditor shared a photo of the wet sidewalk, showing the leak coming from their neighbor's house. They titled the post, "Active water leak at neighbor's house going on 3+ years."

In the caption, the poster explained, "Neighbors a few houses down have this active water leak ever since I moved here in '21, so it's been leaking possibly longer than that … they don't care."

Photo Credit: Reddit

While a small leak on the sidewalk may not seem like a big deal, this kind of long-term leak is a massive waste of water. Wasting water can deprive others of this crucial resource, and water shortages are more common than you might think.

According to a 2015 Government Accountability Report, water managers in 40 states expect shortages over the next decade under normal conditions. And the EPA reports that household leaks waste roughly 900 billion gallons of water each year in America. The average family wastes 9,400 gallons a year due to leaks.

So small leaks are not trivial. Considering 1.1 billion people lack access to water, every drop should be valued. According to the World Wildlife Fund, two-thirds of the world could face water shortages by 2025 due to overconsumption.

Wasting water not only limits resources for humans, but it also depletes resources for flora and fauna. Furthermore, every drop wasted means more energy will be put into treating and delivering new water to homes. This energy often creates harmful pollution, accelerating the changing climate.

This leak is negligent on many counts. Conserving water whenever possible is essential for a healthy planet. Whether it's taking a shorter shower or installing a water-efficient dishwasher, water conservation habits help create a cooler, cleaner future for all.

One commenter noted, "Environmental repercussions aside, I'd hate to see their water bill."

Another commenter suggested, "Call the city?" OP said they already tried, and they won't do anything.

Someone told OP to collect the water with a bucket and "water something in your front yard. They'll see you getting use/something for free and suddenly feel indignant and get it sorted." Even if the neighbor doesn't fix the leak, at least some water will be used instead of wasted.

