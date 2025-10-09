Woman shares simple hack to clean burn stains off pots and pans: 'Need to try this'

If your favorite pan or pot has you frustrated with stubborn, burnt-on stains that no amount of scrubbing can fix, one TikTok creator may have found the perfect fix. And the best part is that it's likely already sitting in your kitchen.

The scoop

In the video, TikTok user Brooklynn Solis (@itsbrooklynnsolis) shows a step-by-step process for removing deep-set burn stains and residue with nothing but pantry staples and a little elbow grease.

She just sprinkles baking soda across the affected area, squeezes a little fresh lemon juice on top, and lets the fizzing reaction do its work before scrubbing everything away.

"Need to try this!" one commenter wrote, echoing the sentiment of users who were shocked by how easy and effective this hack is.

Baking soda acts as a mild abrasive, powerful enough to lift grime but gentle enough to preserve your cookware's finish. When combined with the natural acidity of lemon juice, the mixture cuts through tough organic stains while also deodorizing. It's a simple and cheap upgrade from expensive cleaning sprays and solutions.

How it's helping

Switching to natural cleaning products can save you money while reducing plastic waste from store-bought bottles.

Unlike conventional cleaners, many of which contain synthetic fragrances, bleach, or ammonia that can irritate your skin and lungs, this natural solution also won't expose you to chemicals.

Since the ingredients are multipurpose and likely already in your pantry, the hack saves you money, cuts down on clutter, and frees up more cabinet space in your kitchen.

Homemade cleaning blends also mean fewer toxic chemicals entering your home — as well as the waterways they often flow into after rinsing. This runoff not only contaminates our water supply, but it can also harm the overall ecosystem.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were impressed — not just by the results, but by how accessible and affordable the hack was.

"Thank you it's so much better," one user wrote.

"You are so amazing. I searched this up after making [a] huge oil stain on my mom's pan. I'm here in 2025, and this still works. I got every single degree and this is like a brand new pan," added one commenter.

Another summed it up, saying, "Great tip."

