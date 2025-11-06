Passerby thrilled after making valuable discovery next to dumpster: 'Someone was hoping it would be found'

A dumpster diver surfaced with a stunning glass lamp that would've cost them a pretty penny if they bought it new.

The dumpster diver posted a few photos of their find on Reddit, showing the lamp they pulled out of a dumpster and the retail price. The post was titled "Found next to a dumpster," and showed an elegant, lotus-shaped lamp made with blue, grey, and green glass.

According to the screenshots in the post, the exact same lamp would cost between $160 and $230 if bought new.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Unfortunately, people often throw away perfectly good items all the time. Dumpster diving is a brilliant way to give items a second life and save money.

The OP got this gorgeous lamp in excellent condition without paying a dime. Now, the lamp will light up their home, instead of creating pollution in a landfill.

People dumpster dive for all sorts of goodies. Some may find lovely furniture and home decor, like this lamp. Others dive for necessities, such as toiletries and food.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Many stores and restaurants throw away packaged food that's still safe to eat. Shops and stores may throw away toiletries, such as body wash or toothpaste, simply because the label is damaged. From stylish clothes to free tech gear, it's amazing what people find in dumpsters.

If you want to dumpster dive, do so safely. You may want to wear protective gear, like goggles and gloves, to prevent exposure to bacteria or chemicals. Durable clothes and gloves can also prevent cuts and scrapes.

Read up on local laws. Looking through someone else's trash can be illegal in certain places, even though it's legal in all 50 states.

Please don't trespass on anyone's private property, and don't try to break into locked dumpsters. Also, avoid making a mess while looking through dumpsters. Overall, protect yourself and be respectful of others, and you can dumpster dive to your heart's content.

A clever dumpster diver can save money while still getting everything they need. They're also helping create a cooler, cleaner future by reducing landfill waste that releases harmful gases.

Other Redditors were delighted to see the OP's beautiful new lamp.

One person wrote, "Someone was hoping it would be found!"

Another said, "Score!!! Great find!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.