Dumpster diver shares upsetting discovery made during scavenging haul: ‘Could you imagine … throwing that out?’

Although it’s still seen as being socially taboo, dumpster diving is legal in all 50 states.

“Let’s wake up and get this bread!” Not only is this a modern phrase popular among Gen-Zers, but it’s also what one Reddit user embodied after they made a shocking discovery behind a local grocery store.

The shocked user shared a photo of their find on the r/DumpsterDiving Reddit forum. It showed a dumpster filled with bread products, including sliced bread and hot dog buns.

“Took a couple of loaves of bread would have grabbed some hot dog buns but my freezer is full. They expired today but we all know that expiration dates are basically bs,” the poster wrote under the picture.

Photo Credit: u/Ok-Language-7936 / Reddit

Requiring stores to throw away products that are nearing their “sell-by” or “best-by” date is not uncommon. One user showed what they found in a Dollar General dumpster after the store purged its freezer section. Another dumpster diver found piles of bread, donuts, and produce in their local grocery store’s dumpster, which was able to be given to members of the community who needed it.

It's a sustainable way to save food that is still perfectly safe to eat but may have blemishes or be nearing its expiration date. Not only does this provide free food to hungry folks who need it, but it also keeps food out of landfills where it breaks down and releases planet-warming methane gas.

If you’re looking to dumpster dive, it’s always best to sift through the goods carefully and avoid taking any food that is unwrapped or might make you sick if it was left out at room temperature for too long, like meats and frozen items.

Other users were equally shocked by the find. “Could you imagine working there and throwing that out?” one user wrote. “[It] would of went right into my car lol.”

Several other users suggested ways to use up the leftover bread without needing to refrigerate it, like croutons or breadcrumbs.

