Striking data reveals which home expense is outpacing skyrocketing food and rent costs: 'The steepest ... growth curve since World War II'

Energy bill costs are rising more quickly than the costs of groceries and rent, as reported by Newsweek, and experts believe this trend will continue.

Data tech company Arbor analyzed government data and determined that, from 2004 to 2025, the cost for electricity in the average household went from approximately 9 cents per kilowatt-hour to 19 cents per kilowatt-hour, equaling an increase of roughly 111%.

Why have energy costs risen so much? Electricity prices have been primarily driven up by the growing number of nationwide data centers, which consume massive amounts of energy and impact the grid. The U.S. Department of Energy released a report in December 2025 that determined data centers were responsible for 4% of U.S. electricity consumption in 2023.

The founder of Arbor, Andrew Meyer, explained to Newsweek, "We are entering the steepest electricity growth curve since World War II. If we don't modernize the grid now, power bills will be volatile, unpredictable, and unaffordable."

The good news is that homeowners can save money on their energy bills (sometimes lowering them to $0 per month) with solar panel installation.

Additionally, switching your HVAC to a heat pump can save you roughly $400 per year on energy costs.

Besides being one of the best ways for homeowners to save a significant amount on home energy, switching to solar energy also helps lower planet-heating pollution. By reducing pollution, homeowners benefit from cleaner air and aid the planet in achieving a cooler future.

However, for many, the cost of installation can be a barrier to switching to solar energy. Luckily, homeowners can access the benefits of solar panels without the sometimes massive upfront costs via leasing.

Solar panel leasing options allow homeowners to explore solar panel installation while minimizing the upfront costs (including some plans with no money down).

Homeowners should consider the pros and cons of leasing versus buying solar panels to determine the best option to meet their energy needs while reducing their monthly bills.

