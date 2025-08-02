  • Home Home

Over 6 in 10 US homeowners think their electricity bills are too high — here's how to avoid ever-increasing utility rates

These findings come at a time of heightened concern.

by Samantha Hindman
Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

More than 6 in 10 U.S. homeowners think their electric bill is too high, and with prices rising and grid instability growing, that number could climb even higher.

A new survey by EcoFlow and Horowitz Research reveals that 61% of homeowners are feeling the pinch of monthly utility costs, while 74% expect electricity rates to increase in the near future. Another 75% said they are always looking for ways to lower their bills.

These findings come at a time of heightened concern about extreme weather and an aging grid. Nearly half of homeowners in California, Texas, and Florida, the three states included in the survey, anticipate more frequent outages in the years to come. 

In recent years, these states have experienced some of the country's most extreme climate events. In July, Texas experienced the second-deadliest flash flood in the state's history. Florida is expected to suffer due to the rising sea level, and California has swung between extreme floods and extreme drought.

One of the best ways to protect yourself from rising utility costs while helping the planet is by going solar. Solar panels can dramatically reduce long-term energy costs and lower the amount of planet-overheating pollution your home produces. But for many families, the upfront costs of a solar installation can be daunting.

That's where leasing options like Palmetto's LightReach program come in, which seamlessly builds a custom solar panel design plan based on your address and home energy needs. 

Leasing solar panels can help you access clean energy while avoiding large out-of-pocket expenses. Some plans offer no-money-down options, so you can start saving without a hefty upfront investment.

This kind of setup is becoming increasingly appealing: The same survey found that 70% of homeowners already have solar panels or are interested in installing them, with cost savings, energy independence, and clean energy being the top motivators. But among those still unsure, cost remains the biggest hurdle.

Leasing can be a smart first step for families who want the benefits of solar without the high upfront cost. Palmetto's local leasing program can help you explore what options are available in your area.

If you're not ready to lease, EnergySage offers a free, easy way to compare quotes for purchasing and installing solar panels from vetted local providers. 

And, if you're still on the fence, you can first take some time to weigh the value of leasing vs. buying solar panels for your family and specific lifestyle. 

Do you think you're overpaying for electricity?

Yes 👍

No 👎

Only in certain months 🤷

I'm not sure 🤔

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

