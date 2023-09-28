Gardener shares quick and simple method for relieving annoying poison ivy rashes: ‘You need to know this’

Some sources suggest that it could also help with poison oak and bug bites.

There’s nothing worse than finding poison ivy all over you after a day of gardening or hiking. Luckily, jewelweed is known to grow in close proximity to poison ivy, and it’s a great natural remedy.

The scoop

Instagram user, Dagny Kream (@thecottagepeach) posts gardening and plant information on her page. In one of her Instagram Reels, she revealed that the small, yellow flowers often growing near poison ivy are not only beautiful, but will curb the irritating effects of poison ivy.

The video starts off with Kream saying: “If you hate poison ivy as much as I do, then you need to know this plant.”

Kream explains that the chemical compounds in jewelweed help to counteract the chemical that causes the rash to develop. Some sources suggest that it could also help with poison oak and bug bites.

The website Nerdy Farm Wife suggests a few easy ways to have jewelweed at the ready in the form of ice or as a liquid.

You can puree the jewelweed with water, strain it, and freeze it in the form of ice cubes — when you notice the rash, simply rub an ice cube over the affected area.

If you’d prefer a liquid solution, you can combine it with vinegar for added relief. Fill a jar two-thirds of the way with chopped jewelweed, pour apple cider vinegar to the top, stir, and let it sit for 2-3 weeks. When needed, soak a cotton ball in the solution and rub it over the affected area.

“Just another beautiful example of nature providing what we need,” Kream exclaims.

How it’s helping

This hack is cheaper than going to the store to buy creams or salves, and it’s way more convenient and accessible. When you realize that you have picked up poison ivy, time is of the essence to stop it from spreading.

Plus, once the jewelweed grows, it will continue to maintain itself and grow back every season, and it’ll attract pollinators to your yard — including gorgeous hummingbirds. These pollinators will work to keep the rest of your plants and any locally growing crops healthy.

What everyone’s saying

Comments on the post expressed an appreciation for the convenience of the plant and the beauty that it brings — the flowers themselves and the wildlife they attract.

“I just love how jewel weed grows right where we need it,” commented one user.

Another wrote: “They also bring so many hummingbirds! So happy to see it talked about.”

