Mom draws praise with video showing the eco-friendly habits she teaches her young son: ‘This is awesome’

“Explain that it helps keep the environment clean and protects the animals who live there.”

Instagram user Ashley Renne Nsonwu (@heyashleyrenne) is going viral for teaching her young son several eco-friendly lessons.

In the clip, Renne shows herself and her son, named Beyond, working through a number of simple activities related to recycling, composting, e-waste, and more.

Renne’s first tip: exposing your kids to composting.

“Every time I put food scraps in my compost bin, I let Beyond help,” Renne explains. “Now, every time we go to the backyard, he reminds me to turn my compost tumbler.”

The next lesson is all about cleaning up litter. It’s easy for kids to pick up trash they see in their communities and place it in the appropriate waste bin.

In her video, Renne smartly advises that parents appeal to kids’ affection for wild critters to help get the point across.

“Explain [that] it helps keep the environment clean and protects the animals who live there,” she says as she takes her son on a casual walk through their neighborhood.

Renne’s last tip is a little more in-depth. She encourages viewers to clean out their junk drawers in search of unused electronics to recycle. Renne recommends recycling electronics at stores like Staples, Office Depot, and Best Buy.

“Baby Beyond found lots of old cables and chargers and this old phone,” Renne says before taking several electronics to a recycling center.

Users were enthusiastic to share some of their own kid-friendly green practices.

“This is awesome! We use boxes and cartons for crafts, reusable cloths as napkins/paper towels to clean up messes, fill up our hydro flasks @ the store…” one commenter wrote.

“Yess.. & buy secondhand/vintage furniture/decor!” another added.

