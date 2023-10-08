Gardener shares money-saving hack for creating abundance of hydrangeas without breaking the bank: ‘I love growing my gardens this way’

If you have a garden, you know just how addictive collecting new plants can be. But you don’t have to break the bank to get heaps of hydrangeas (or other plants, for that matter) — just snip ‘em and plant ‘em for free flowers!

The scoop

All you need to propagate a hydrangea is a healthy plant, pruning shears, one or more small pots or containers, well-draining potting mix or compost, rooting hormone, and transparent plastic bags.

Instagram user Shelly (@littlehouseonthehomesteadmn), shows how it’s done in a video.

“Love hydrangeas but don’t want to spend $25-plus on one plant? Do this.” she said.

First, she explains, take a cutting from an established plant that has a few sets of leaves. Snip it right above the node. Each stem will yield two or three new plants, she added. Shelly demonstrates how to cut the stem into individual plants by cutting right above the node. Next, she explains, fold the leaves and cut them down.

Now it’s time to apply the rooting hormone. She dips one of the stems in water before putting it in the rooting hormone. Finally, she plants the cutting into the soil.

“The hardest part — waiting for roots to form. But, you’ve just propagated plants for pennies,” she says. In the caption, she added, “Congratulations, you’re well on your way to creating an abundant garden without spending a fortune.”

How it’s helping

Propagating plants like this is an excellent way to save money. You don’t have to limit yourself to hydrangeas either — propagation works on just about any home or garden plant, although methods vary.

Adding to your plant collection is also good for your health. That’s because gardening has been shown to improve mood and lower stress and anxiety levels.

Many flowering plants, including some types of hydrangeas, are also beneficial to pollinators like bees. Other bee-friendly flowers include aster, beardtongue, black-eyed Susan, lilac, and purple coneflower.

What everyone’s saying

Shelly’s followers were excited to try this garden hack for themselves, with one saying, “My neighbor has a huge hydrangea plant and she always gives us stems of flowers this time of year. THANK YOU FOR THIS TIP.”

“Make sure you pick stems without blooms!” Shelly replied. “I love growing my gardens this way.”

Another commenter said, “I’ve never tried propagating them! I can’t wait to do so.”

“My wife loves hydrangeas,” someone else added. “Unfortunately, she has killed several plants in the past, like three months ago. We will try propagating the new plant before RIP.”

