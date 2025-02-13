  • Home Home

Gardener shares natural way to get rid of plant-devouring pests: 'Part of the gardening journey'

It's a basic solution that doesn't require any toxic chemicals.

by Chelsea Cook
Photo Credit: TikTok

Anyone who's spent time in the garden knows pests come with the territory. 

But instead of turning to harsh chemicals, TikTok gardener Sabrina (@sabrina_pare) has shared a simple, natural solution to handle these tiny nuisances — without harming your plants or the planet.

@sabrina_pare here are natural ways to manage and get rid of pests in your garden 🐛 #gardenpests #organicgardening #gardentok #naturalgardening #aphids #cabbageworm #pesticidefree #organicgarden #gardening101 #gardeninghacks #gardeningtiktok #beginnergardener #gardeningtips ♬ original sound - sabrina_pare

The scoop

Whether it's aphids, cabbage worms, or other critters, Sabrina said, "Pests are part of the gardening journey," but that doesn't mean they need to stick around.  

Sabrina's approach to pest control is as easy as it is eco-friendly. The first step is to regularly check your plants for signs of pests. If you find aphids, simply grab your garden hose and spray them off with a gentle stream of water. Aphids are soft-bodied insects, so they usually don't come back once they've been washed away. For bigger pests like cabbage worms, Sabrina picks them off by hand and places them in a bucket of water.

If the pests persist, Sabrina recommends a homemade, natural insecticide. In her video, Sabrina mixes Castile soap (she prefers Dr. Bronner's) and water into a spray bottle and instructs viewers to apply it directly to their plants' affected areas, especially under the leaves, where pests like to hide. 

The best part of this insecticide? It's a basic solution that doesn't require any toxic chemicals, which is especially important if you're growing your own food in your garden.

How it's helping

Sabrina's solution saves time and money while keeping your garden safe. While commercial pesticides can get expensive and often require frequent reapplication, it's easy to make your own at home with ingredients you probably already have.

The hack is also great for the environment. Many chemical pesticides harm pollinators like bees, which are essential to a healthy garden and ecosystem. Additionally, the soap-based solution is gentle on soil, unlike many commercial insecticides that can pollute water and harm beneficial organisms in the ground.

What everyone's saying

Viewers on TikTok were excited about Sabrina's sustainable pest control method and shared their own experiences with combatting garden pests.

"Dr Bronners soap is literally everything," one user commented.

Another joked, "Cabbage worms are my enemies this summer."

A third shared, "I had both aphids and cabbage worms. Definitely check the leafs and middle of the plant! I would plant some herbs around them too to be safe."

x