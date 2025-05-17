  • Home Home

Local resident sparks debate after sharing photos of 'bizarre' home for sale in their town: 'That's an assault on my eyeballs'

by Sam Westmoreland
Photo Credit: Reddit

A resident of a small Pennsylvania town took to Reddit to call out a massive, garish home in their area. 

Posting in the r/McMansionHell subreddit, the user shared photos of a massive home in Honesdale that smacks of modern garishness. 

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

They explained that the home is on the market for $1.5 million, and is located in "a small McMansion development on a hillside." The house is a classic of the genre, given its excessive size and mix of architectural styles. 

McMansions are a uniquely American creation; they are massive, sprawling homes usually found in the suburbs of major cities, and their primary feature is a distinct lack of distinctness from other large homes in the area. 

Where large homes historically have also been showpieces, and bastions of quality and durability, a McMansion is built as cheaply as possible, using inferior materials and cutting corners. 

They seldom follow any kind of architectural style, featuring a mishmash of designs, and often focus far more on interior aesthetics than anything on the exterior of the building, leaving odd jutting parts and designs that look clunky and poorly thought out.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

This house certainly fits the bill; its exterior lacks coherence, and the interior has some questionably bold design choices.

The other issue with McMansions is that they're often massive energy consumers because they're not designed or built thoughtfully, meaning they can't be heated or cooled efficiently. 

Given their size, they suck up massive amounts of energy, and they seldom have green features implemented, like solar panels or heat pumps

Commenters were quick to share the poster's sentiments on the building. 

"Holy hell this is quintessential McMansion," one said, observing the "bizarre grab bag of pseudo styles" and the "sad afterthought for landscaping." 

"That front entry invented entirely new ways to make stone look like a cheap material," they added. 

"That bathtub," said another. "That's an assault on my eyeballs." 

"It was all going OK until I got to the Red Rum Room," a third shared.

