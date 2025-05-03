Video of bizarre neighborhood sparks conversation: 'What's their beef?'

"This looks like the neighborhood by default on The Sims."

A Reddit video showcased a North Dallas neighborhood with large homes, or "McMansions," and green cookie-cutter lawns. However, this post in the r/Suburbanhell subreddit also showcased a budding problem in many American neighborhoods — an unusual lack of trees in such a large area.

The 49-second video from a Google Maps capture provided a peek into one North Dallas suburb that featured one sprawling home with a flat green lawn after another. There were a few small bushes and small trees here and there, but pavement and flat lawns dominated.

The scene prompted one commenter to remark, "What's their beef with trees?"

Another quipped, "This looks like the neighborhood by default on The Sims."

All joking aside, this example of suburban sprawl shows how available space could be used for vegetation essential to the ecosystem — but it isn't. Even one mature tree helps since it can give off enough daily oxygen to support a family of four.

Thanks to the lack of trees, someone noticed, "Zero shade. Terrifying, hideous heat trap. Too freakin hot there."

Speaking of heat, more trees can help homeowners save on their likely high AC bills in that humid subtropical Dallas climate. According to the Arbor Day Foundation, strategically planted trees can reduce those costs by 35% while cooling the surrounding air through their vapors. Without such protection, those living in these areas are more susceptible to the urban heat island effect, which occurs when pavement exacerbates summer heat and increases the risk of heat-related illnesses, per the Journalist's Resource.

If you live in a neighborhood with lots of honking cars, barking dogs, and kids playing loudly outside, trees provide some relief. They're natural sound barriers to noise pollution that can increase sleep problems linked to stress and obesity.

Fewer trees also mean fewer habitats and foraging for pollinators. What does that mean? In addition to not hearing birds singing in the morning or catching a butterfly sighting, the planet's food supply is at risk. In addition to being a nesting area, the nectar, pollen, and budding fruit allow critters to feed and pollinate other plants.

However, it's never too late to ditch a manicured lawn that looks like everyone else's for a more unique natural lawn. Through soil amendment, mulching, and native plants, anyone can have a thriving biodiverse landscape. Texans can start with some black-eyed Susans plants or Southern Magnolia trees.

Other Redditors were frustrated with the OP's video.

One user commented, "Imagine being a kid and thinking this is normal."

Another user wrote, "This neighborhood would look incredible if streets were tree-lined and front lawns halved. What a shame."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.