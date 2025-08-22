Homeowner irate after HOA sends demanding letter about front yard: 'They shouldn't exist'

"Get cameras for the front of your house."

A homeowner's fight with their homeowners association over plants in their front yard is making waves online, and it is highlighting a growing problem for residents trying to make eco-friendly updates to their property.

In a post to Reddit's r/mildlyinfuriating, the homeowner explained that they had planted eight young red yucca plants in their front flower bed. Not long after, they received a notice from their HOA demanding they "weed the flower bed."

According to the notice, the plants were mistaken for weeds.

"I bet the person who took a picture of my flower bed to say 'gotcha!' has no inkling of botanical sense," the poster wrote.

Rather than remove the plants, the homeowner doubled down to make their point — ordering signs that read, "Red Yuccas, NOT WEEDS."

Stories like this are, unfortunately, not a rare occurrence. Across the U.S., HOAs have been caught preventing homeowners from planting native species, growing food gardens, or replacing water-intensive grass lawns with more sustainable options.

Such restrictions can block residents from creating yards that save time and money on upkeep, reduce water usage, and support pollinators and other wildlife.

Native plants like red yucca can thrive with little maintenance, need far less irrigation than traditional lawns, and provide year-round habitat and nectar for hummingbirds, bees, and butterflies.

By contrast, grass lawns require frequent watering, mowing, and often chemical pesticides or herbicides — all of which carry environmental costs. Limiting sustainable landscaping options not only undermines homeowners' rights but also works against climate resilience goals.

"HOA's are so f****** stupid and they shouldn't exist," one frustrated Reddit user wrote.

"Get cameras for the front of your house so if they take it upon themselves to 'weed' it for you, you can have them charged with destruction of property and trespassing," another advised.

Sometimes, it is the smallest patch of grass that can stir up the biggest debates on the block.

