Homeowner furious after HOA workers destroy their property: 'It's a bit mind-boggling'

A frustrated Reddit user took to the platform to ask for help following repeated problematic actions by the landscaping company hired by their HOA.

The post, shared on the subreddit "r/AustinGardening," explained how the landscapers, who perform a service mandated by their HOA board, harmed their plants.

"Last week, I came home to find my Fall Aster plant weed whacked to the ground. A couple of months ago, the same thing happened to my Purple Coneflower, which never recovered because the freeze came through the next week," the original poster wrote.

Elsewhere online, dealing with HOAs is a huge topic of discussion. They are known for impeding gardening endeavors, such as when homeowners integrate native plant gardens or grow their own food.

One person shared how their HOA tried to get them to remove their raised garden bed. Meanwhile, someone else came home to find HOA landscapers had fully chopped down one of their trees in what was supposed to be a simple trim.

If you are one of the 75 million people in the U.S. living with a homeowners association, you may be familiar with instances like these.

As these sorts of planting practices come with a breadth of environmental and personal benefits, learning how to work with your HOA is key. While initial approaches involve clear communication and sensible discussion, there are also more serious and legal ways to ensure your HOA is not overstepping and that you get the garden and yard you deserve.

The OP in the Austin community asked fellow Reddit users: "Would it be better to confront the landscaping company directly the next time they're here or call my HOA management company to file a complaint? I just don't want to lose any more of my flowers!"

One user responded, saying, "If you have a distinct border around mulched beds, there should be no issue but alas. We're on our 3rd lawn crew company in 3 years ... It's a bit mind boggling, until I remember that a lot of people just don't know any better and the crews are revolving doors for basic labor rather than people who know natives, plant care, etc."

Another user shared some helpful advice, adding, "You can get landscaping flags and stick them around the plants to make it more obvious that they are to be avoided."

