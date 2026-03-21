Homeowner files police report on trespassing neighbor caught spraying herbicide on their property

"Even if you grew nothing, they just poisoned your soil for years to come."

A resident took to Reddit's r/NoLawns after catching their neighbor trespassing on their property and spraying Roundup on a few weeds.

"I came home early to find our nosey neighbour [spraying] roundup everywhere," the poster wrote. "We do have some weeds but we've just had rain and that's the way it goes."

"This is the second time [I've] caught him," they added in a comment. "I have seen dead weeds before and you know how they look when they've been sprayed."

The original poster left an update saying they had the neighbor officially trespassed.

Invasiveness aside, Roundup and other weed sprays contain toxic chemicals with wide-ranging harmful effects beyond killing a few weeds.

They kill good plants, too, seep into the soil, and end up in waterways, and they are linked to cancer and other serious health effects.

Bayer, the company that makes Roundup, paid $7.25 billion to resolve thousands of allegations that the herbicide led to non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Unfortunately, people spraying lawns that aren't theirs is not an isolated incident.

Many residents have found themselves at odds with neighbors over their lawns and have caught neighbors spraying weed killer in their yards.

The poster pointed out that they do not live in a homeowners association, but HOAs are notorious for prohibiting native landscaping and enforcing strict landscaping rules that lead residents to use toxic chemicals to keep their yards under regulation.

Otherwise, many people choose native landscaping and natural lawns, managing weeds without using toxic chemicals.

Natural landscaping saves money by requiring less maintenance and water. When it's free of toxic chemicals, it also provides habitat for pollinators and other wildlife.

All things considered, the poster was understandably upset, and commenters were quick to commiserate and offer advice.

"Wow, that's fully trespassing, potentially spraying native plants you want," one said.

"Even if you grew nothing, they just poisoned your soil for years to come," another added.

"You will be taking a stand for the environment AND your rights by unapologetically following the advice here," one more wrote. "We support you!"

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