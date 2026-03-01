Homeowner shares reaction after getting first electric bill since installing high-tech HVAC: 'I was almost afraid to open [it] today'

Opening a utility bill in the dead of winter can be stressful. However, one Rhode Island homeowner braced themself in January and ended up pleasantly surprised.

With so many posts online about soaring electric bills, the fear of a shocker is real. "I was almost afraid to open [it] today," the original poster wrote. But in this case, the numbers told a different story.

Their home is a newly built, 2,000-square-foot open floor plan in Rhode Island, equipped with Mitsubishi SUZ KA30 and KA24 Hyper Heat heat pump units paired with SVZ air handlers. The thermostat was set at 67 degrees downstairs and 64 upstairs during what the homeowner described as a "very cold January."

The total came out to 1,440 kilowatt-hours, or $412 at roughly $0.30 per kWh. "I'm more than pleased," they wrote. Their setup also includes two bathrooms with electric floor heat and a heat pump water heater, features that could have driven the bill higher.





Yet compared with their previous, similarly sized home, which relied on an oil boiler and did not have radiant floors, the difference is modest. The OP noted they were paying about $175 a month just for electricity, plus the cost of oil deliveries.

This story makes one thing clear: a high-efficiency heat pump can completely change the math on winter bills. These systems are built to operate efficiently, even in freezing temperatures, and options like those from Palmetto can help homeowners figure out which upgrades make the most sense for their space and budget.



For example, Palmetto's HVAC leases start as low as $99 per month and include 12 years of free maintenance, making it possible to bring modern, efficient systems into homes without the high upfront costs.

The environmental upside is clear, too. Switching from oil-based heating to electric systems reduces household emissions and positions a home to benefit from a cleaner energy grid.

"This is my experience with my Mitsubishi too," one commenter said. "Electric bill went up, but was more than offset by not needing to fill oil."



"Keep in mind last month in New England had average daily highs 8-10 degrees below average for like two straight weeks," added another. "Should look even better in a more typical winter."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

For homeowners and renters watching their energy costs climb, this post offers a reassuring example. Efficient HVAC upgrades — particularly with flexible, worry-free options from Palmetto — can make your home more comfortable, energy-smart, and predictable, even in the coldest months.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.







