Homeowner reveals how she slashed her monthly energy bill by over 97%: 'I'm no longer at the mercy of … the utility company'

"It's basically free energy."

by Abigail Weinberg
One homeowner shared how her new solar panels slashed her energy bill from $810 to just $22.

A California homeowner shared how her new solar panels slashed her energy bill from $810 to just $22.

TikToker ReLauren (@re.lauren) raved about the energy savings she saw after going solar with EnergySage

"Never mind what the deniers are saying. Solar is literally the cheapest way to generate electricity in the world," she says.

Going solar is one of the best ways to reduce household utility costs, especially given the soaring electricity rates in places like California. Fortunately, EnergySage demystifies the process with free quote comparison tools and solar installation estimates.


The average solar installation in Southern California pays for itself in about seven years, according to ReLauren. 

"After that, it's basically free energy," she says. She also notes that because her system generates more electricity than her household uses, it helps power other homes in the community.

In addition to saving money, solar power comes with an extraordinary sense of freedom. It can help keep the lights on during power outages, which are becoming more frequent as the warming climate fuels increasingly intense storms.

"This is energy independence," ReLauren says, "because I'm no longer at the mercy of whatever the utility company wants to charge."

