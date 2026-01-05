Homeowner reveals how she slashed her monthly energy bill by over 97%: 'I'm no longer at the mercy of … the utility company'

A California homeowner shared how her new solar panels slashed her energy bill from $810 to just $22.

TikToker ReLauren (@re.lauren) raved about the energy savings she saw after going solar with EnergySage.

"Never mind what the deniers are saying. Solar is literally the cheapest way to generate electricity in the world," she says.

Going solar is one of the best ways to reduce household utility costs, especially given the soaring electricity rates in places like California. Fortunately, EnergySage demystifies the process with free quote comparison tools and solar installation estimates.

The average solar installation in Southern California pays for itself in about seven years, according to ReLauren.

"After that, it's basically free energy," she says. She also notes that because her system generates more electricity than her household uses, it helps power other homes in the community.

In addition to saving money, solar power comes with an extraordinary sense of freedom. It can help keep the lights on during power outages, which are becoming more frequent as the warming climate fuels increasingly intense storms.

"This is energy independence," ReLauren says, "because I'm no longer at the mercy of whatever the utility company wants to charge."

EnergySage has compiled all the tools you need to make solar installation as easy and affordable as possible, allowing the average person to save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations. Plus, EnergySage's mapping tool shows the average state-by-state costs of home solar panels and includes details on solar panel incentives for each state, so you can make sure you're taking advantage of every discount available to you.

To truly weatherproof your home and disconnect from the grid, consider adding battery storage to your solar setup. EnergySage has free tools to connect you with home battery storage options, including competitive installation estimates.

