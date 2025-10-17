Homeowner shares personal experience weathering a 12-hour blackout with Tesla home tech: 'I'm now looking forward to power outages'

Power outages can be really stressful and inconvenient, unless, of course, you happen to have solar power with a home battery backup system. One Redditor took to the "r/solar" subreddit to tell the tale of their first outage after installing the system.

Installing solar panels is one of the best ways to save money on energy bills while at the same time reducing planet-heating pollution. Anyone considering solar installation would appreciate EnergySage's free tools, which provide homeowners with quick installation estimates and enable them to compare quotes.

Titled "Our first 12 hr outage after solar install," the post read in part, "Yesterday evening we faced a small thunderstorm which caused power outage. Tesla batteries kicked in and kept things running. … Powerwall carried us through the night until power came back in the morning. It was a great feeling."

The battery backup charged by solar panels allowed the homeowner to keep the lights on without using a gas-powered generator. EnergySage's free services can help the average person save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installation. On top of that, EnergySage offers a mapping tool that shows the average cost of a home solar panel system on a state-by-state level, as well as details on solar incentives in each state.

Although the high upfront cost may make purchasing a home solar system unaffordable for some, leasing solar panels remains a viable option for those seeking to reduce their energy bills. With Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program, homeowners can have solar panels installed for no money down and lock in low energy rates.

Pairing solar panels with other electric appliances, such as heat pumps, can further reduce utility costs. Mitsubishi makes it easy to find the right heat pump and installer in your area to fit your budget.

Due to legislation passed earlier this year, many federal incentives for home energy-efficiency upgrades will expire at the end of 2025, so anyone looking to upgrade should get the ball rolling sooner rather than later.

The comment section was full of people who presumably have similar setups to the original poster.

One person commented, "My wife asked if I'm now looking forward to power outages. Tbh, a bit." The OP replied with more details about the experience, posting, "I only knew of the outage by the Tesla app that notified of the grid outage followed by a text from the utility company. Otherwise things were running as is."

Another commenter posted, "Last time when the power went out for about 8 hours, it kept my fridge, my phone and laptop running just fine."

