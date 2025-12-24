Employee makes stunning discovery at recycling facility: 'I can't believe it'

An electronics recycling employee came across boxes of used Ubiquiti access points devices at work.

These devices, which broadcast WiFi signals in large spaces like commercial buildings, are routinely replaced on a schedule, sending still-usable AP devices to facilities that process electronic waste.

There is a real and steady market for secondhand access point devices, particularly among home internet users and technology hobbyists looking to improve their home internet experience.

Counting the more than 30 name-brand access point devices in front of them and calculating their total resale value, the electronics recycling employee quickly shared their excitement in the r/Ubiquiti subreddit.

"Working in this field has trained me to get excited whenever I see the logo," they said. "This is the largest number of APs I've seen come in. (There were easily another 30-40 in other boxes.)"

The original poster attached a picture of the stacks of used Ubiquiti-brand access point devices they had received.

"Yes, people do just dispose of these," they stated matter-of-factly.

As a major industry leader in the technology space, Ubiquiti creates high-performance devices known for their capabilities. Ubiquiti access point devices usually retail between $100 and $200 brand new, and between $30 and $50 used.

This haul of at least 60 used Ubiquiti access point devices has a resale value of at least $1,800, with a high range closer to $3,000.

When companies overhaul their "outdated" electronic devices, they generate a lot of still-usable electronic waste that can be reused or, otherwise, requires special management and disposal.

E-waste that accumulates in landfills from improper disposal can leach hazardous chemicals into the environment, including known neurotoxicants such as lead, according to the World Health Organization.

E-waste from still-usable devices also wastes the energy, labor, and financial cost spent to source raw materials and create the products, representing a perfectly good resource gone to waste.

When these devices are recycled or reused, on the other hand, consumers save money on products they need, while keeping still-usable products in circulation, disrupting the constant demand to produce new products.

"Mind boggling for sure," one commenter wrote.

"Congrats on the lucky haul," another user commented.

"It looks so good I can't believe it is true," a third commenter said.

