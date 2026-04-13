$99 energy bill 3 months after installing heat pump stuns customer

"Switching to a heat pump can really change how evenly the house heats and cools."

After installing an ultra-efficient heat pump in their workshop, one happy customer took to Reddit to share their experience and real-world energy bills.

In the subreddit r/heatpumps, the original poster outlined that they had put a 1.5 ton Goodman heat pump in their 1,000-square-foot space in November of 2025, just before experiencing some of the "coldest weather" they could remember in recent years.

Due to the frigid conditions, the OP was utilizing their new heat pump more than expected and was initially wary of seeing their electric bill. However, the total cost for the house (which had a gas furnace and gas water heater) and workshop was only $99. "When I got it, I had to read it twice," the OP said.

Savings like these are not uncommon for homeowners who switch from gas-powered heating systems to modern heat pumps. Upgrading your heating and cooling system is one of the best ways to reduce your utility bills and protect your home against rising energy prices.





Making the switch can also help you curb the pollution associated with your home's heating. Furnaces usually rely on harmful fuels, such as natural gas and propane, and tend to be less efficient than their high-tech heat-pump counterparts.

If you're tired of expensive heating and cooling costs, companies like EnergySage can help you slash your energy bills by helping you find an efficient system based on your home and area. Their cold-climate models are built to run in sub-freezing temps while saving you money.

Depending on your region, heating and cooling costs can account for over half of your household energy use. Changing to an ultra-efficient HVAC can save you big on your long-term energy bills.

If you're interested in getting a more-efficient HVAC but are concerned about upfront costs, Palmetto HVAC leases start as low as $99 per month and include over a decade of free maintenance.

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In the Reddit comments, other users were quick to relate their own experiences with modern HVACs.

One commenter, who works in home services, said, "Switching to a heat pump can really change how evenly the house heats and cools."

"I'm still amazed at how well my new heat pump has been performing this winter," another homeowner who made the switch added.

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