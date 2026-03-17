HVAC specialist reveals which next-gen tech can dramatically cut your home heating costs: 'These things aren't just efficient, they're cheat codes'

For something you rarely think about, your HVAC system has a firm grip on your budget. One YouTube video zooms in on heat pumps and makes a bold claim: The right upgrade can shrink your home's energy appetite fast.

In the video, Adam from Heat Geek (@HeatGeek) lays out the numbers. "Heating and cooling usually swallow up about half of a home's annual energy needs," he explained.

That reliance becomes even riskier when fuel prices spike, as many homeowners have experienced. Traditional gas boilers, the video notes, top out at around 85% efficiency. Even at their best, a portion of what you pay for is lost in the process of burning fuel.

The secret to slashing your home's energy use, Adam says, is a heat pump. Instead of generating heat by burning gas, the systems pull warmth from the outside air and move it indoors, reaching 300-500% efficiency. "These things aren't just efficient, they're cheat codes," Adam says.





With that kind of performance, your heating energy needs drop sharply. "This slashes your heating power demand from 50% of your home's energy down to just 15-25% for the same comfort," Adam notes. For you, that can mean dramatically lower monthly bills and less exposure to volatile fossil fuel costs.

If you are exploring what that switch might look like, Mitsubishi can help you understand modern HVAC options and how high-efficiency systems can reduce long-term energy expenses.

The comment section showed how many people are planning their own upgrades. "Got my heat pump equipment and installation lined up for next week," one person wrote.



"[This] added important info and ideas to my growing knowledge base I need before I take the plunge for a full solar pv/battery/heat pump install (or maybe mini-splits, not sure yet). ... This was brilliant," another commenter shared.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

If Adam's video has inspired you to consider a heat pump, the right tools and programs make it easier than ever to take action without breaking the bank.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

• Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0 down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

• TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

Palmetto's HVAC leases start at just $99 per month and include 12 years of maintenance, so upgrading your system doesn't mean a big upfront cost.

Pairing solar panels with an efficient HVAC setup can cut your energy bills even more. EnergySage makes it easy to compare installers and find the right system, with potential savings of up to $10,000.

Once your upgrades are in place, the free Palmetto Home app lets you earn up to $5,000 in rewards by completing simple challenges, such as reducing your home energy use.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.