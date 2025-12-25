Homeowner offers valuable advice after quickly shaving $5,500 off their HVAC replacement: '1,000% double down on this'

Whether you own a sprawling multi-bedroom property or a modest tiny home, saving money on home upgrades is certainly nothing to scoff at.

One Redditor took to r/nova to offer up a helpful piece of advice that just might come in handy the next time you're looking to upgrade your home's HVAC system.

The scoop

While looking to replace their home's HVAC system, the homeowner was given three quotes from local businesses. When their preferred company provided a hefty $13,500 quote for a replacement project, the homeowner countered with a much lower offer from a competitor. After a quick phone call, the preferred company came back with a quote $5,500 lower than the original.

"Always get multiple quotes, in writing, when replacing your HVAC," suggested the original poster. "I know this is super basic, but I'm often impulsive and have been known to go with the first option."





Heat pumps and other upgraded HVAC systems can help you save up to 50% on your heating and cooling costs. TCD's HVAC Explorer can be a great way to find an affordable HVAC system that is the perfect fit for you and your budget, all without doing the legwork of the original poster. You can even find $0-down subscription options.

How it's helping

With rising energy prices across the country, many homeowners are looking for a chance to keep some of their hard-earned cash in their pocket. One of the best ways to counter those costs is to make your home as energy-efficient as possible.

If you're ready to upgrade your HVAC, check out the HVAC Explorer to connect with a number of our trusted partners, including Palmetto, which can make it easy to upgrade your HVAC with just about any budget in mind.

Palmetto can help cut your heating and cooling costs in half with the installation of a more energy-efficient system. You can even lock in a new HVAC system for $0 down and subscription lease payments as low as $99 a month. You'll be able to enjoy 12 years of free maintenance while also potentially reducing your overall lifetime costs on the system.

Upgraded HVAC systems can be even more cost-effective when paired with the installation of solar panels on your home. You can take advantage of TCD's Solar Explorer to connect with vetted installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations by curating competitive bids.

By downloading the free Palmetto Home app, you can unlock up to $5,000 in rewards to spend on home upgrades by completing easy energy-saving challenges. The app can also help you track and manage your home's energy usage, which can go a long way in increasing your energy efficiency.

What everyone's saying

In the comments section, a number of users shared their thoughts on the original poster's advice.

"1,000% double down on this," suggested one commenter.

"True for any major home contractor/supply," noted another user.

"Had a similar experience when our boiler went out," shared a third commenter.

