Handyman reveals simple home upgrade that could slash your energy bills: 'So helpful'

Selecting the right thermostat for your home could be the difference between major savings down the line.

Luckily, handyman and tech expert Brett (@brett.tech) breaks down which smart thermostat you should install based on your home's heating and cooling system.

The first type of system Brett discusses is called high-voltage, and this type of system provides only heating to the house, typically in the form of baseboard heating with individual thermostats in each room. For homeowners with high-voltage heating systems, Brett recommends the Mysa Smart Thermostat for the ease of use and compatibility with other smart home devices, such as Amazon's Alexa and Google's Home.

The other type of heating Brett discusses is known as central heating or HVAC. With this system, homes will usually have one thermostat for the entire house or one thermostat per floor, according to Brett. For homeowners with central heating, Brett suggests the Ecobee line of thermostats, which come with add-ons that help optimize your home's energy bills.

One add-in that helps regulate your heating and cooling system is a sensor. If your thermostat is located in a part of your house that doesn't accurately represent the home's overall temperature, you can place the sensor in a more localized spot to gather a more accurate baseline temperature.

Lastly, Brett discusses standalone air conditioning units, which typically require a remote control for use. With these systems, he recommends Mysa's Mini Split. Although this device is technically not a thermostat, it provides smart control over your AC via a remote.

While some homes' systems may be finicky and unique, Brett explains how this general breakdown works for the majority of homes. Optimizing your home's heating and cooling system with a smart thermostat can help you reduce the total amount of energy your household consumes, saving you money down the line.

From an environmental standpoint, energy efficiency helps decrease wasted energy while also reducing the amount of pollution your home creates.

TikTokers found Brett's discussion incredibly useful and appreciated his effort to educate homeowners on their heating and cooling systems.

"That was so helpful," responded one user. "Thank you."

"As an electrician, well explained for everyone," agreed another TikToker. "Great simplifying it for homeowners."

