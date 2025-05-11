Homeowner opens up after scoring enormous rebate on brand-new HVAC system: 'Our gas provider is offering ... $10,000'

"It was a no-brainer to spend the same amount of money … to get a brand new 96% variable-speed furnace and brand-new heat pump."

One homeowner took energy efficiency into their own hands — literally. And they're sharing all the details.

A Reddit user recently posted a firsthand review of their upgrade to a Tosot TU36-24WADU heat pump, highlighting how a smart electrification swap helped quiet their home while boosting efficiency and potentially unlocking thousands in rebates.

"Where I am our gas provider is offering a $10,000 rebate on dual fuel installations," the Redditor wrote.

After noticing signs of wear on their 15-year-old gas furnace, they decided to switch to a dual-fuel setup, pairing a new heat pump with a Lennox gas furnace. The user even opted to help install the system, noting the unit's build quality and low noise levels in their review.



In addition to creating a quieter, more efficient setup, the upgrade also qualified them for a $10,000 rebate from their local utility provider. For this homeowner, the decision was about more than comfort — it was about long-term savings and sustainability.

"It was a no brainer to spend the same amount of money (after rebate yet to be approved and processed) to get a brand new 96% variable speed furnace and brand new heat pump," they added.

Thanks to funding from the Inflation Reduction Act, homeowners may be eligible for tax cuts and rebates like this when installing qualifying heat pumps. While these incentives are currently available, they may not last forever. It would require an act of Congress to make a change to the IRA, but its future is uncertain. Therefore, it's a good idea to explore options while the benefits are still active and potentially save yourself thousands.

Heating and cooling make up more than half the average U.S. home's energy use. An outdated HVAC system quietly drains the power supply and wallet. That's why upgrading to a heat pump — which outperforms traditional HVAC in energy efficiency for both heating and cooling — is one of the more impactful decisions a homeowner can make. It's a win-win, saving money while having a hand in a cleaner future for the planet.

While navigating HVAC choices may feel overwhelming, there are many easy-to-use tools and programs to compare systems and find reliable installers. For example, EnergySage has a free tool that lets potential heat pump buyers compare quotes from trusted installers. Mitsubishi can connect you with trained professionals in their trusted network to help you get your new energy-efficient heat pump installed.

In the end, the Redditor seemed confident: "For now it was the right choice for me."

"I have the same unit," one user commented. "Coming up on the first full year within the next few months. So far everything has been fine. … It's very quiet."

Another asked a technical question: "What filter size have you used for the indoor airhandler?"

