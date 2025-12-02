Politicians face increasing pressure as data centers impact Americans' energy bills: 'It's a ... 'eat or heat' type decision'

Public frustration is mounting over rising electricity costs, especially in states with data centers. The high cost of energy has also become a major political issue that is on voters' minds as they head to the election polls.

What's happening?

As ABC News reported, voters in many states have been expressing their frustration after utility rate hikes. The issue has been especially on voters' minds in key battleground states as Democrats and Republicans debate over affordable electricity.

A survey found that 36% of American adults find their electricity bills to be a major source of stress. As an estimated 80 million Americans are struggling to pay their utility bills, Charles Hua from the consumer advocacy organization PowerLines said: "It's a life or death and 'eat or heat' type decision that people have to make."

Why are rising energy bills significant?

Increasingly expensive electricity bills are straining Americans' budgets and forcing them to make difficult decisions that affect their safety and comfort. The high cost of electricity is affecting people's health, and experts anticipate these costs will continue to rise as AI data centers expand.





The issue is also impacting politics, as voters demand relief amid unaffordable price hikes. Politicians must rise to the challenge of addressing their constituents' concerns and work to lower energy costs to affordable levels.

What's being done about high energy costs?

Some companies, such as Georgia Power, have proposed spending billions of dollars to expand their power-generating capacity to meet data center demand. There are discussions underway among lawmakers about whether data centers will have to pay their fair share of the power they use or if taxpayers will bear those costs. To become more resilient in the face of rising energy costs, consider this a time to switch to clean, solar energy.

