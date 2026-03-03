Homeowner reveals which money-saving renovation has their energy company sending them checks: 'Good to know'

"I just got my first check from them as well."

A satisfied homeowner shared how they received a check in the mail from their energy company.

The OP's home runs on solar power, and though they've consumed more energy than they generated, the OP still received a check in the mail for $28.29 in solar rewards from Xcel Energy.

At first, the OP was not quite sure why they received the check for solar awards, but one user explained how it works. "You got [the] check because that's what they're paying you for the kWh you've generated, regardless of how much you've consumed," wrote the user.

"Good to know," responded the OP. "I read every page of the contract the best I could, but it's pretty heavy."

Adding solar energy to your house is one of the best ways to cut your home's energy bills while also decreasing your environmental impact. Once installed, solar panels release no harmful pollutants into the atmosphere. While total savings can vary depending on the size of your home and solar system, you can save up to $3,000 a year or more after going solar.

To learn more about different solar options within your budget, check out EnergySage's free tools. You can connect with vetted partners and compare quotes from trusted installers to get the best installation rate.

With the help of EnergySage, you can save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations. You can also use its mapping tool that reveals the average cost of a home solar system on a state-by-state level.

Installing a home solar system isn't just a great way to save money. It's also one of the best ways to improve your home's climate resiliency, providing you with energy independence. By adding a battery storage system to your solar energy, you can protect your home during outages and live off-grid.

Homeowners continued to discuss the benefits of going solar.

"I just got my first check from them as well," wrote one user. "~ 90 for me. Obviously not a ton of money but still feels cool."

