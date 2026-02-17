Homeowner photographs neighbor's embarrassing mistake 1 year later: 'I laugh every time I walk by'

A homeowner out there probably wishes they could have this one back. A Redditor shared the amusing aftermath of a neighbor who attempted to mow artificial turf.

They posted an image of the scene to the r/Whatcouldgowrong subreddit, succinctly titling their post "Mowing a lawn with fake grass."

The picture showed that the mower warped both the color and consistency of the fake grass. While it might appear to be sunlight-induced, it's not. The mowed part was a far lighter green and no longer artificially pristine and flat.

"I thought the color was from a shadow," a user relayed. "It took a while for my brain to process it."

The original poster brushed off a suggestion that it was their blunder.

"This is a neighbor's house a few doors down from me," they wrote. "It's been this way for a year. I laugh every time I walk by."

Just as big a debacle as mowing artificial turf might be installing it. While synthetic turf can seem low-maintenance, homeowners still have to water it on hot days lest it overheat and pose a hazard. The turf absorbs significantly more heat than real grass or native plants.

Pet urine is another problem, as the stench will linger unless there's intervention. The surface is also plastic, which comes with its own problems. Creating it relies on its primary ingredient, oil, and its hefty associated pollution.

Its artificial nature makes it unhealthy for the local ecosystem, including beneficial bugs. It can also leach worrisome microplastics into soil and groundwater over time. When it's time to be disposed of, it's difficult to recycle and can frequently end up in landfills.

All those downsides highlight the appeal of alternatives such as xeriscaping in hot and dry climates. By replacing traditional lawns with low-maintenance native plants, homeowners can significantly reduce water usage and other costs. Native plants often require only typical rainfall, unlike grass lawns, and can save substantial amounts on water bills.

Other options for transforming your lawn include clover and buffalo grass. Native plants provide additional ecological benefits by supporting pollinators such as bees and butterflies. These choices not only conserve water but also cut costs on fertilizers and pesticides.

Redditors had some more fun with the turf owner's fail.

One asked, "Aren't you supposed to vacuum a fake lawn?""No, fake lawnmower," another quipped.

