Homeowner challenges HOA after denial of vital utility at their residence: 'The law protects you'

Although EV charging stations are becoming increasingly common in public spaces, there's nothing like charging your car from the comfort of your own home.

However, getting the power you need could be an uphill battle if you live in an HOA community.

In a Reddit post to r/BoltEV, one townhome owner in Palm Beach County, Florida, expressed frustration about this issue.

"HOA is saying that I can't charge due to cord being on association property," the OP explained. "It would only be on a few feet of grass and no sidewalk. Are there any laws to protect EV owners?"

The OP further explained that they would use their own power and dedicated parking spot for EV charging.

This is an unfortunate situation for the OP because charging an EV at home has many benefits, including cost savings, convenience, safety, and energy independence.

Meanwhile, the widespread adoption of EVs and improvements in charging station availability supports the green energy transition in communities worldwide. Electric vehicle ownership becomes easier and more convenient without "charging deserts," which cause anxiety among EV drivers.

Advancements in EV charging technology are also making it more affordable to power clean energy vehicles while using existing infrastructure and minimizing red-tape opposition.

Despite this progress, some HOAs still burden homeowners who are simply looking to charge their cars. If you are met with HOA resistance while trying to make money-saving, planet-friendly choices, our HOA guide offers suggestions on how to approach the board calmly and rationally to inspire positive change.

Reddit users also offered advice to the OP in Palm Beach County and encouraged them not to give up on their at-home EV charging goals.

"The HOA can definitely make it unfriendly or even unreasonable to charge, without making it impossible and violating the laws," one Reddit user wrote in the comments.

"We had a lawyer for the HOA, and he reviewed the law and said the only reason that we could not have the charger installed outside the house was due to safety," a Redditor shared. "Since we wrap the cord up when not in use, they could not stop us from installing."

Someone else commented, "The law protects you and gives you the right to install one, but HOA will need to have a process for it."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.