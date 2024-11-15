Convenience store chain makes electrifying changes with state-of-the-art feature at multiple locations: 'We're very excited'

"[We're] always looking to evolve and stay current with the times."

Convenience stores are getting even more convenient for electric vehicle drivers.

Kwik Trip, a chain of convenience stores, announced its intention to add EV charging stations to its stores. WXOW covered the details of the program, called "Kwik Charge."

According to WXOW, the charging stations will have connectors for both global and North American port systems, up to 400 kilowatts of power for one vehicle or a minimum of 150 kilowatts for four, and a mobile app showing availability of charging stations.

Kwik Trip is joining the list of convenience stores with electric vehicle charging, like 7-Eleven.

Over the past four years, the "number of publicly available EV chargers has doubled in the United States" and "now, there are over 192,000 publicly available charging ports with approximately 1,000 new public chargers being added each week," according to the Federal Highway Administration.

Expanding charging infrastructure is great news for EV drivers, who will have an easier time finding places to charge. It's also a motivator for drivers considering making their next car an electric vehicle, since the perceived lack of available charging stations is one of the main reasons gas-powered drivers don't make the switch.

More EV drivers on the road is a good thing, as electric and hybrid vehicles produce far less carbon emissions than their gas-powered counterparts. Plus, reducing our reliance on fossil fuels will improve air quality and reduce noise pollution.

A Kwik Trip PR official told WXOW, "Kwik Trip is always looking to evolve and stay current with the times, and the fact that we're able to bring in the EV charging stations to our stores is something that we're very excited to be able to offer our guests to have another type of fuel that people can fuel up at our stores with."

