  • Business Business

Convenience store chain makes electrifying changes with state-of-the-art feature at multiple locations: 'We're very excited'

"[We're] always looking to evolve and stay current with the times."

by Cassidy Lovell
"[We're] always looking to evolve and stay current with the times."

Photo Credit: iStock

Convenience stores are getting even more convenient for electric vehicle drivers.

Kwik Trip, a chain of convenience stores, announced its intention to add EV charging stations to its stores. WXOW covered the details of the program, called "Kwik Charge." 

According to WXOW, the charging stations will have connectors for both global and North American port systems, up to 400 kilowatts of power for one vehicle or a minimum of 150 kilowatts for four, and a mobile app showing availability of charging stations.

🗣️ If you were going to buy an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

🔘 Good driving range 🔋

🔘 Low sticker price 💰

🔘 High-tech features 🤖

🔘 Cheap maintenance 🔧

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Kwik Trip is joining the list of convenience stores with electric vehicle charging, like 7-Eleven

Over the past four years, the "number of publicly available EV chargers has doubled in the United States" and "now, there are over 192,000 publicly available charging ports with approximately 1,000 new public chargers being added each week," according to the Federal Highway Administration.

Expanding charging infrastructure is great news for EV drivers, who will have an easier time finding places to charge. It's also a motivator for drivers considering making their next car an electric vehicle, since the perceived lack of available charging stations is one of the main reasons gas-powered drivers don't make the switch.

Watch now: Concerns grow as production of cult-classic condiment halts amid severe drought

More EV drivers on the road is a good thing, as electric and hybrid vehicles produce far less carbon emissions than their gas-powered counterparts. Plus, reducing our reliance on fossil fuels will improve air quality and reduce noise pollution.

A Kwik Trip PR official told WXOW, "Kwik Trip is always looking to evolve and stay current with the times, and the fact that we're able to bring in the EV charging stations to our stores is something that we're very excited to be able to offer our guests to have another type of fuel that people can fuel up at our stores with."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x