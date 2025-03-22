Homeowner stunned after government incentives cover $16,000 for new solar panels: 'The largest tax refund I ever had'

"It's almost foolish not to do it."

Bob Soule of Fairfax County, Virginia, is wildly pleased with his home upgrades and was eager to share the results with Solar United Neighborhoods.

The scoop

Bob kicked things off in 2023 with a 10.8-kilowatt solar panel array, complete with battery energy storage. He knocked $16,000 off his income taxes thanks to an Inflation Reduction Act credit for new solar installations.

"That was a really nice incentive and the largest tax refund I ever had in my life," he said, per Solar United Neighborhoods. "[It] really helps to make the payback come in a reasonable period of time."

Bob didn't stop at solar, though. He also installed a heat pump for home climate control and a heat pump water heater. With other weatherization improvements, he earned another $4,550 in IRA savings.

How it's helping

Now that it's all been installed, Bob has had time to see the results. He says that he doesn't get a utility bill for six or seven months out of the year and that solar otherwise covers 70% of demand.

Besides the massive monthly savings, switching away from gas affords loads of health benefits. Gas furnaces have been shown to exacerbate issues including asthma and can even pose safety threats.

Of course, relying on electric sources means there are fewer dirty fuels being burned to keep the grid humming. That's good news for the environment, as it avoids the pollution making so many extreme weather events more likely and intense. Home energy use is among the top sources of pollution, so good on Bob for being part of the solution.

If you want to be part of the solution too, visit EnergySage to get started on finding solar installers in your area. WattBuy and HomeBoost can also help you improve your home energy efficiency in other ways. Keep in mind that the IRA benefits Bob enjoyed as part of his retrofit could be clawed back by an act of Congress. It's best to take advantage of incentives while they're still around.

What everyone's saying

Loads of other homeowners have upgraded to solar and been very happy with the results.

"It makes financial sense," one homeowner said. "You get your payback within a reasonable period … and you have a significant part of the [upfront] expenses paid for by your tax credit."

Another said: "I feel really good about it. It's a little bit of something we can do for the environment. Do it. It's almost foolish not to do it."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.