Redditor keeps thinking about buying ice trays until a cupcake pan makes bagged ice unnecessary

The solution for the issue was hiding in plain sight.

A Reddit user found a no-buy answer to an ice problem by repurposing something already sitting in the kitchen.

It turned out a cupcake pan could do the job in a pinch.

What happened?

They shared their whimsical idea in a post on r/Anticonsumption, where it picked up over 1,300 upvotes on Reddit.

While scrambling to find an ice tray, the user realized that a metal cupcake baking pan could be a good replacement.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"Kept thinking about buying some ice trays, but i realised I have (big, round, metal) ice trays already," the Redditor wrote.

Rather than buy another tray or keep bringing home bagged ice, they made ice in an item they already had, creating bigger, rounder pieces in the process. The solution to the issue was hiding in plain sight.

Why does it matter?

Reusing a pan instead of buying bagged ice or a new tray can save both money and materials with almost no extra effort.

Bagged ice costs money, so skipping last-minute store runs for a barbecue, party, or heat wave could mean immediate savings. Over a summer, those savings can add up.

It also helps break the cycle of buying more products to handle everyday needs. Skipping a new tray means one less item to manufacture, ship, and eventually throw away.

Making ice at home can also reduce the need for other convenience purchases that may seem minor in the moment but add up over time.

At the same time, commenters noted that not every pan is ideal for the job. Some warned about nonstick bakeware, turning the conversation into a useful reminder that reusing what you have works best when the item is still in good condition and food-safe.

"While the non-stick coating won't be chemically damaged by the freezing temperatures, letting water sit in the pan can degrade the coating over time and cause the metal to warp or rust," a user helpfully shared. The original poster responded, expressing their appreciation for that insight.

What are people saying?

The replies highlighted the broader appeal of finding unexpected uses for familiar kitchen items.

"Love to see other people come up with creative solutions for things using items they already have," one commenter wrote.

Some commenters shared their own low-waste ways to make ice.

"Ziploc bags, half full with water, drop on the counter or floor when frozen, repeat," one user suggested.

"If you have a local buy nothing group you could put out a request," another added. "Ice trays are the kind of thing I'm sure many neighbors have extras of that they'd be happy to offload."

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