Homeowner sparks debate after sharing 'fake news' screenshot about heat pumps: 'It's a common myth trotted out across many platforms'

The myth resurfaces every winter, even as homeowners post their own data showing the opposite.

A homeowner in the r/ukheatpumps Reddit community set off the usual winter discussion after posting a photo titled, "Remember, heat pumps don't work."

Inside: 68 degrees Fahrenheit. Outside: 26 degrees Fahrenheit. The system was pulling 1,432 watts. The poster said that keeping an entire house warm in below-freezing weather using less power than an oil-filled radiator might sound like "fake news" to skeptics.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"It's a common myth trotted out across many platforms, always useful to put out some real data when the opportunity arises," one commenter wrote.

The idea that heat pumps shut down in freezing weather resurfaces every winter, even as homeowners post their own cold-snap data showing the opposite.





Mixed messages don't help. One homeowner trying to sort through winter heat pump coverage and costs became more confused than informed after reading headlines that contradicted each other. Questions tend to circle around savings claims, reliability, and noise complaints.

Heating and cooling already take a noticeable bite out of household budgets, so cold-weather efficiency shows up in what you pay each month.

Installing a heat pump can shrink winter heating costs and reduce reliance on oil or gas heating. If you're exploring options, Mitsubishi can help you understand modern HVAC choices and potentially slash your energy bills with efficient heat pump systems.

Cold-climate models are built to keep running in subfreezing temperatures, and companies like Mitsubishi offer systems meant to replace old furnaces that burn through fuel faster than many homeowners realize.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills

Energy prices move around, but your equipment doesn't have to. Upgrading an older heating and cooling system can soften how much those swings hit your energy bill.

• Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

• TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

Palmetto's HVAC lease starts at $99 a month and covers maintenance for 12 years. For many homeowners, that can make switching to efficient equipment much easier financially.

Solar can take it further. If your panels are powering an electric HVAC system, you're pulling less from the grid. EnergySage makes it easy to compare solar installer quotes and find the best system for your home and budget, with some homeowners saving up to $10,000 on installation costs.

You can also earn rewards while cutting your energy use. The Palmetto Home app is free and offers up to $5,000 in rewards for cutting energy use at home.

Redditors concurred.

One commenter said, "Paying peak electricity to run a heat pump is a bit mad," suggesting homeowners should shop around for better electricity rates.

Another wrote, sarcastically, "I can confirm it doesn't work, woke up this morning and the heat pump is just blowing out cold air. Still 20°C [68 degrees Fahrenheit] inside at the moment but who knows how long that will last."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.