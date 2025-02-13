  • Home Home

Hesitant homeowner sparks heated debate after questioning too-good-to-be-true appliance: 'Feels a little fishy'

by Craig Gerard
"Just curious if it is a bit of smoke and mirrors."

Photo Credit: iStock

A homeowner recently sparked a lively debate on Reddit when they asked for advice about a heat pump water heater. They were concerned about the efficiency of that kind of system for their home.

The user wrote, "Just curious if it is a bit of smoke and mirrors given it is taking heat from inside my home, which I have already paid to heat. Is it not just a take from Peter to pay Paul situation? … Feels a little fishy."

It is not surprising that questions surrounding heat pumps would start generating conversation. In recent years, the systems have been gaining popularity. Users have marveled at the savings and efficiency compared to traditional HVAC systems, and they benefit the environment by requiring less energy and producing less emissions.

Some of the popularity has to do with the Inflation Reduction Act. The comprehensive piece of legislation that was signed into law by President Joe Biden offers rebates and incentives for a variety of clean energy appliance upgrades including heat pumps.


If you are thinking of making the switch from a traditional heating and cooling system to one that employs a heat pump, check out EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace. It offers a ton of information to help you make an informed decision.  

But it might be prudent to act fast. President Trump has repeatedly signaled his intent to repeal some of the generous subsidies and incentives offered in the Inflation Reduction Act. And while such changes would take an act of Congress, the future of these cost-saving offers is very much up in the air. Acting quickly could mean a difference in savings of thousands of dollars.

Commenters on the original post were quick to quell the fears and misconceptions surrounding heat pump water heaters. One user said, "Mine is in my basement. It cools and dehumidifies it … Double duty for a quarter of the energy of my previous water heater. I friggin love it." 

Another even provided some stats. "Mine is in the basement. … The heat in the basement is 400% efficient — uses 25% of the energy needed by gas to heat. The water heater is 300% efficient. Uses 33% of the energy needed by gas."

