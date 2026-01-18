Homeowner searches for unbiased answers after reading 'conflicting' media stories on heat pumps: 'Don't really know what to believe'

As we approach the dead of winter, many of us are certainly looking to stay warm during some of those particularly chilly nights. One homeowner pondered the idea of upgrading their 40-year-old electric furnace and AC with a cold-weather heat pump and electric backup.

However, they weren't quite sure how effective a heat pump would be while living in frigid Winnipeg, Manitoba. They took to the r/heatpumps community in search of some much-needed reassurance.

Whether you live in Manitoba or a fairly moderate climate, some winters can really test just how energy efficient our homes can be. For the Redditor, they came across a number of articles online that made them question whether a heat pump system would be worth the investment.





"I am hoping that a heat pump would reduce my current electric bill which is $330 per month, then I see conflicting stories and don't really know what to believe," the homeowner wrote.

Down in the comments section, a number of users helped put the original poster's mind at ease.

"I think you're in a great position to do this. If you've already got the ducts and your already using an electric furnace, a heat pump should reduce your costs considerably and installation wouldn't be awful," noted one commenter.

"I'm just outside of Winnipeg, in an area with no [natural gas]. I have had my Heatpump for 2 years now and it works great," shared a second user.

