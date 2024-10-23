Homeowner shares before-and-after photos of backyard oasis transformation: 'When I first moved ... I had one small tree and gravel'

A homeowner is drawing rave reviews on Reddit after transforming a barren, gravel-dominant backyard into a vibrant, native plant-filled sanctuary.

The Redditor shared a series of before-and-after photos with the r/NoLawns subreddit and titled the post, "My little oasis."

"When I first moved into my house in 2016 I had one small tree and gravel," they chronicled in the caption while adding that it was "lots of gravel."

The pictures in the post back that up and show the Redditor's steady additions to the space. Over time, you can see it morph into what they describe as a "lush shady oasis which attracts multiple types of birds and butterflies."

Some of the plants and flowers in the post appear to be geraniums, great bougainvillea, daisies, tree aeoniums, and pinwheels. The Redditor claimed all of the plants were cuttings or from bird droppings, except for a jacaranda tree they planted.

The homeowner also has some whimsy, as they purportedly put in relics like a Buddha statue, a discarded typewriter, and an old sewing machine to add to the decor.

The Redditor's reimagination of their gravel-heavy space is a prime example of rewilding, a growing trend that saves money and does great things for the planet.

When they moved in, they had a few options for how to treat the backyard space. One was to just leave it be and accept a dreary-looking area. Another was to put in water-guzzling grass and possibly invasive plants that would cost more in upkeep while harming the local ecosystem.

Their choice to rewild using what they say are mostly native plants is a win for the local wildlife, like the stumpy lizards they reference in their caption. They said their lawn attracts pollinators like butterflies, which are vital to local food and water sources.

Since the plants are well-suited to the environment, they said they "barely water" and merely "let the rain do the job." That saves money and upkeep. Another nice move is rescuing old relics like the typewriter to add a fun touch while saving the items from methane-producing landfills that heat the planet.

Redditors were impressed and envious of the original poster's backyard.

One user gushed: "That looks AMAZING! So well done. You should be very proud!!!"

Another called the evolution "terrific," and pointed out that the "best thing" was that they "never have to be finished."

