Homeowner captures stunning video of unexpected visitor to backyard garden: 'What a beauty'

A homeowner was delighted to glance in their backyard and see something truly unique: A wild red fox.

In their video, which they shared to the subreddit r/GardenWild, the fox can be seen scampering through the tall plants and flowers, enjoying the flora around the garden and yard.

"What a beauty!" one commenter enthused.

The community on r/GardenWild is dedicated to cultivating rich, abundant habitats where native animals, like this fox, can flourish. And this approach to landscaping does more than simply produce gratifying wildlife sightings like this one.

Indeed, gardening with animals in mind is an excellent way to ensure a healthy, easily-maintained yard that benefits both the homeowner and the surrounding ecosystem. The primary way to garden wild, after all, is to rewild the yard with native plants. And native plants are far more affordable and easy to maintain than other landscaping alternatives.

For example, while monoculture grass has been a conventional standard for a long time, it's actually quite labor-intensive and pricey to maintain. Between the water needed to sustain it, the cost of buying lawn tools, and the expense of hiring routine maintenance — which can easily be in the thousands — homeowners often end up spending five-figure amounts on their grass lawns.

On the other hand, native plants are generally very affordable because they have already evolved to thrive in their particular surroundings, meaning they generally need much less water and pruning. It's one reason that longstanding home and garden magazine House Beautiful named rewilding as the top gardening trend of 2024.

These native gardens also provide ample habitat for all sorts of wildlife, from foxes to pollinators. And pollinators, in turn, form the basis of nearly one-third of our entire food chain, per the Pollinator Partnership.

And after doing the work to rewild with natives — which can be as simple as scattering wildflower seeds — homeowners get to reap the benefits, including magical sightings like this one.

"How cool," one person said. "I don't think many people get to film a fox."

