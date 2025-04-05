Proud homeowner shares stunning photos of their unusual front yard: 'This is heavenly'

One homeowner is getting lots of praise online after sharing a stunning, eco-friendly alternative to a traditional grass lawn. The recent post in the r/NoLawns subreddit shows off their space, which looks more like a fairy garden than a front yard, proving that native plant lawns can be strikingly beautiful.

The post features a slideshow of the blooming lawn, with the homeowner explaining, "Been waiting for this season to begin!" Instead of the usual high-maintenance grass — which comes with the hassle of mowing, watering, and fertilizing — their yard is covered in colorful blooms and lush green native plants.

This yard stands out, with one commenter saying, "Prettiest yard in the neighborhood." Another adds, "This is heavenly."

Traditional grass lawns require a lot of maintenance, which adds up in the form of extra work and higher bills. However, by upgrading to a natural lawn, homeowners can lower their water bills, reduce yard work, and eliminate the need for harmful pesticides and fertilizers.

Rewilding your yard instead creates a healthier ecosystem for pollinators, which are crucial for our food supply. Even a partial lawn replacement, such as adding native plants in garden beds or swapping grass for buffalo grass or clover, can be beneficial in many ways. Eco-friendly landscaping techniques including xeriscaping, which incorporates stones, succulents, and drought-tolerant plants, can also drive down your water bill while beautifying your yard and helping it thrive.

People in the thread were amazed by the beauty of the blooming yard, with some asking what kinds of plants made up the colorful landscape. "Looks like a lot of California natives. California golden poppies, lupine, clarkia is what I can see," a commenter responded. Another said: "Love! This makes my heart so happy. How can anyone argue with taking out a lawn after seeing this?"

"I guess it is true that you can't take pictures of fairies because if they exist they would definitely be in that garden," someone else wrote. "Congratulations on your mini fairytale garden."

