Woman shares genius hack to save money at Starbucks: 'This is so cute'

Instead of spending $25-$30 (or far more) on a to-go cup, one woman is showing how an old purchase can be transformed into an adorable, functional beverage container using just a few simple steps.

In a recent TikTok video, a creator demonstrated how she repurposed an item into a cute, portable cup perfect for iced drinks.

The scoop

TikTok creator Linda (@mamalindacooks) shared how she made what she calls her "homemade Starbie bearista" — a DIY to-go cup crafted from a $3 honey bear jar from Target.

Linda removes the wooden dipper from the honey jar, drills a hole through the lid, feeds a reusable straw through the top, and fills the jar with what she calls a "bomb matcha latte."

As she joked in the comments, "Buy for $30 or make your own for $3?"

Her caption summed up the joy of the project: "In love with my homemade Starbie bearista."

How it's helping

Reusable drinkware has become a full-blown aesthetic — but keeping up with the latest trending cups can get pricey fast.

The biggest benefit of this hack is the money it saves, along with encouraging the use of reusable drink bottles over single-use plastic options.

Branded reusable cups often cost $25 or more, while this DIY version can cost just a few dollars — or nothing at all if you already have the materials, and that's an even better option to upcycle over buying new when possible.

Over time, small swaps like this can seriously add up, especially when paired with other decluttering strategies that help you reuse what you own or even earn store credit for unused items.

Beyond saving money, repurposing containers helps reduce waste. Every reused jar or cup means one less new plastic product being manufactured — and fewer items crowding landfills or contributing to ocean pollution. Choosing reusables also cuts back on single-use items like plastic straws, which can take hundreds of years to break down.

If you're inspired to try something similar, repurposing containers and packaging or ditching single-use coffee products offer simple ways to make everyday habits more sustainable.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were immediately obsessed with the final look.

"So much cuter than Starbucks!" one user wrote, while another added, "This is so cute."

This "homemade Starbie bearista" cup reflects a broader trend of creative reuse online, from turning old baby bottles into on-the-go containers to giving glass bottles a second life as salt and pepper shakers.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.