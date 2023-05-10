Airbnb cleaning specialist shares ‘game-changing’ hack to avoid dusting for weeks at a time: ‘Finally tried this, and it works’

“I used to dust 1-2 times a week. Now I can go for a couple of weeks!”

Cleaning supplies can become costly when it all adds up, but this TikTok has a recipe for a cleaning solution that’s cheap and uses common household ingredients.

The scoop

TikToker and Airbnb cleaning specialist Whitney White (@simplecleanfit_whit) posts tips to keep your house clean, and one of her recent videos features a recipe for a homemade spray to polish your furniture.

The recipe is simple:

1 cup of water

¼ cup of vinegar

2 tbsp of olive oil

10 drops of lemon (or any citrus) essential oil

All you need to do is combine the ingredients in a spray bottle and shake before using. According to White, this solution will help keep your furniture clean for longer than regular polish solutions:

“I used to dust 1-2 times a week. Now I can go for a couple of weeks!” she says in the video.

How it’s helping

It never hurts to cut down on spending, especially spending on tedious items like cleaning supplies. This recipe consists of common kitchen items, so it shouldn’t cost much, and it means that you won’t have to run out to the store in a panic before you host a get-together.

An added bonus is that organic solutions like White’s are better for the environment than store-bought chemical products.

Many common household cleaners and polishes contain volatile organic compounds — a group of chemicals that break down into toxic substances, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

They pollute water and harm marine life when they end up in the environment through runoff, being washed down the drain, or even thrown away on the paper towel you used while cleaning.

They also contribute to air pollution, releasing chemicals that are toxic to animals and humans. This pollution is known to cause cancer in animals and a wide variety of health issues in humans — including headaches, ear, nose, and throat irritation, and even damage to the central nervous system.

Creating your own natural cleaning supplies is a great alternative to save money and keep these harmful chemicals out of the environment. If you’re interested in other organic ways to clean, check out this article, which teaches you to clean your microwave with water and a lemon, or this one, which features organic bathroom cleaners.

What everyone’s saying

TikTok viewers could attest to its effectiveness, writing, “[I] did this and I thought I was going crazy … it worked so well I didn’t have to dust for a few weeks.”

Meanwhile, others were thrilled with the hack, with one person commenting, “Finally tried this, and IT WORKS!!!!! Total game changer! THANK YOU!”

