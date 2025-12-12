Mechanic captures photo of hazardous trend taking over US roadways: 'They share the road with us'

"The more you look, the worse it gets."

A set of photos showing a homemade lift kit installation has drivers on Reddit thinking twice about whom they share the road with.

The images were posted to r/JustRolledIntoTheShop, a community where mechanics share some of the more alarming vehicle issues that come through their garages. The Redditor's caption was simple: "Customer installed lift kit. Just needs alignment."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Rusted metal brackets appear to be bolted straight to the vehicle's frame and suspension components. The makeshift pieces show signs of corrosion and uneven installation.

In one image, the brackets look like they could shift or flex under pressure, while other shots reflect a patchwork of mismatched parts that raise questions about the vehicle's stability.

When vehicle owners attempt complex modifications without proper training or equipment, the results can put everyone on the road at risk. Lift kits change a vehicle's center of gravity and suspension geometry.

Poor installation can lead to steering problems, brake issues, or component failure on the road. What might seem like a cost-saving DIY project can turn into a hazard for the driver, their passengers, and other motorists.





A suspension failure at highway speeds could cause a collision, affecting multiple cars and families. Saving a few hundred dollars on labor isn't worth the potential consequences.

Professional mechanics have the tools and experience needed to install lift kits the right way. They know when aftermarket parts meet safety standards and when a vehicle's frame can handle the added stress of modification. A trained eye can identify problems an amateur might miss.

Commenters on the post didn't hold back their reactions.

"They share the road with us," one user wrote.

"I'm no mechanic, but that s*** looks dangerous," another commenter said. "That first pic especially looks like its gonna flex sideways."

A third user summed up what many were thinking, writing: "The more you look, the worse it gets."

