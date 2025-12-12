  • Home Home

Mechanic shares photo of hazardous trend spreading on US roadways: 'I'd refuse the work'

"That's gonna ride like garbage and break very soon."

by Leslie Sattler
One Reddit user shared a troubling photo of a DIY lift kit installation, and the comments section revealed widespread concern.

A Reddit user shared a troubling photo that has car enthusiasts and mechanics alike cringing.

The post appeared in the r/JustRolledIntoTheShop community, a forum where auto technicians share the most shocking, puzzling, and sometimes frightening things they encounter in the shop. This particular image is making the rounds for all the wrong reasons.

The photo shows the undercarriage of a truck where the owner attempted to install their own lift kit before bringing it in for an alignment. The suspension components look haphazard at best, with parts that look mismatched and improperly secured.

The original poster noted: "Customer needs alignment. Installed his own lift kit."

A faulty lift kit installation can lead to steering failure, brake line damage, or complete loss of vehicle control at highway speeds.

When suspension components aren't installed correctly, the vehicle becomes unpredictable and difficult to maneuver, putting everyone on the road at risk, including drivers and passengers.


Lift kits change a vehicle's center of gravity and steering geometry. Without proper installation, these modifications can cause uneven tire wear, alignment issues that worsen over time, and stress on components that weren't designed to handle the new setup.

Professional mechanics recommend having suspension modifications done by certified technicians who can verify that all components are compatible and properly installed. The cost of professional installation is small compared to the potential for accidents, injuries (sometimes fatal), or expensive repairs further down the line.

The comment section showed widespread concern about the safety implications of this DIY lift job.

One commenter wrote: "This makes my face hurt…that's gonna ride like garbage and break very soon. I'd refuse the work honestly. Too sketch."

Another commenter wrote: "Did he get this off Wish?"

A third commenter captured what many were thinking, saying: "I drive my family on roads with these people."

