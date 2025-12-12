Mechanic shares photo of dangerous trend taking over US streets: 'The worst I've seen'

"This is the most egregious example I've seen on this."

A mechanic's jaw-dropping photo of a "DIY lift kit" has surfaced on Reddit, where it's sparked equal parts disbelief and concern. Improvised suspension modifications are often done without proper tools, parts, or engineering knowledge, and experts warn they can put everyone on the road at risk.

The post, shared to the r/JustRolledIntoTheShop community, shows a truck's suspension haphazardly lifted with two adjustable spacers attached to the coil springs (click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear).

According to the mechanics-savvy community, it's a disaster waiting to happen.

These kinds of lifts don't just endanger the person behind the wheel. Unstable suspensions can cause rollovers, brake failures, lane drift, and other issues. It's a recipe for disaster that can put pedestrians, cyclists, and other drivers at risk.

While some drivers choose to lift their vehicles for off-road driving or work purposes when they need extra clearance, experts argue that lifting isn't necessary for regular road driving. However, it's become a trend based on aesthetics.

There are safety tradeoffs, though — lifted trucks sit higher in a way that worsens crash outcomes; the elevated front end reduces visibility and increases the likelihood of severe injuries in collisions. In fact, studies have shown that vehicles with a hood height of 40 inches or more are 45% more likely to cause pedestrian fatalities.





The environmental angle is hard to ignore, too. Poorly executed lift jobs often lead to misaligned suspensions and oversized tires, both of which cause more wear and tear on the vehicle and lead to more gas guzzling, pumping extra emissions into the air. Massively lifted trucks in general also cause more wear on public roadways, with repairs ultimately coming out of taxpayers' wallets.

If a driver chooses to lift their truck, experts say it should be done professionally — or at least checked by a professional — before the vehicle is driven. There are lift laws in many states, and not following regulations could land you in legal trouble.

Redditors didn't hold back in their reactions to this poorly executed attempt at a lift kit.

"Eventually that ain't gonna work, real hard," one wrote.

"That's about the worst I've seen. Must ride like a Cadillac," another said.

A third agreed, saying, "This is the most egregious example I've seen on this."

